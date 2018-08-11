Jammu and Kashmir government directs employees to attend Independence Day celebrations

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Governor administration has asked all the government employees to attend the August 15 celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir. An order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) directed all the officers and officials of the State government stationed at twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu to attend the main function of Independence Day celebration at the Sher-i- Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonawar in Srinagar and Parade Ground, Jammu respectively, as a part of their official duty.

"Independence is an important national event celebrated on August 15 each year. It is duty of every government servant to attend the function, which commemorates an important turning point in the history of our nation,-" it states. The government has asked the employees to seek prior permission from the immediate superior if they want to skip the function. All the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Managing Directors, Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings have been directed to ensure that all officers working under their administrative control, and stationed at Srinagar/Jammu, attend the function at their respective places.

Most of the employees in Kashmir prefer to stay indoors in view of the shutdown called by separatists and clampdown by security forces to prevent militants from carrying out any attack on the day. The separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mimrwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called on people to observe complete shutdown and "black day" on August 15.

"While on one hand, India will celebrate its Independence Day on August 15, its military might and oppressi again be on a display in Kashmir, where genuine rights of people are being trampled. Killing innocent people, maiming youth and vandalising properties does not suit a nation celebrating its independence," they said. They said on August 15, separatist leadership would either be caged or placed in various jails in a bid to crush the dissent.

"Besides, entire valley will be turned into a military fortress for the day". The separatist leaders said Government of India has completely forgotten that their former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had promised at historic Lal Chowk of Srinagar that people of J&K would be provided with the right to self-determination to determine their future.