Jharkhand: 3 students drown at Jonha Falls

RANCHI: In a tragic incident, three students drowned in Jonha Falls, hardly 21 km from the state headquarters on Saturday.

According to Police, four students had gone for a picnic during which three of them were drowned while taking bath, a few meters downstream of the actual site of the water falls.

"Four students of standard XI and XII were on a day out to Jonha Falls, of which three were drowned, while one had a close shave when they were taking bath in it. While taking bath, two of them went little deeper inside the water and started drowning in the water current following which the other two friends also jumped into the water to rescue them but they also could not save,'' said Silli DSP and District Police Spokesperson Satish Jha.

One of them also got drowned along with them but the fourth one somehow managed to come out of water and save his life," he added.

DSP further added that all the four students belonged to Koderma and were staying in a lodge in Ranchi to attend coaching classes. Those who drowned have been identified as Anshuman Gupta, Rahul Kumar and Raj Yaduvanshi while Ritik Kumar had a close shave as he managed to escape from the water.

Police said that the incident took place at around 2 pm when the water level of the water body increased all of a sudden. Incidentally, Hundru, Dassam and Jonha waterfalls located on the peripheries of Ranchi, which attracts thousands of tourists every year, have reported a number of fatal accidents in the past few years