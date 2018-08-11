Home Nation

Man arrested for raping minor niece in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district

The 11-year-old girl's mother had gone to visit a temple and had asked her brother, who was at home at the time, to take care of the minor.

Published: 11th August 2018

By PTI

SIDHI: A minor girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district when her mother had gone to visit a temple, police said today.

The incident happened yesterday in a village under Churhat police station limits and the accused had been arrested, an official informed.

The 11-year-old girl's mother had gone to visit a temple and had asked her brother, who was at home at the time, to take care of the minor, additional superintendent of police Suryakant Mishra told PTI today.

"The accused raped the minor and she narrated her ordeal when her mother returned home late yesterday evening. The accused had left for his home by then," he said.

The victim's parents lodged a police complaint after which the man was arrested and charged for rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official informed.

