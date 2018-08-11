Home Nation

Man mistaken for thief in Uttar Pradesh's Bijopur, lynched

The family of the victim Kapil Tyagi claimed that he was innocent and was beaten to death when he went to work at Bijopur.

Published: 11th August 2018 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BIJOPUR: A man was lynched in Bijopur Friday evening by a group villagers on the suspicion of being a thief, the police said. So far two arrests have been made and a case of murder has been registered against several people, said Station House Officer (SHO), Chapar, Subhash Rathore Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kapil Tyagi.

His family along with others staged a protest and gheraoed the Chapar police station demanding more arrests in the case, the officer said. They claimed that Tyagi was innocent and was beaten to death when he went to work at Bijopur, Rathore said.

The protest was led by former BJP district president Devert Tyagi.

The matter is being investigated. Security personnel have been deployed in the village to thwart any untoward incidents, said the SHO.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lynching Uttar Pradesh lynching Bijopur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
T Gopi disappointed to miss the Asian Games  
South Korean doctors hold free medical camp in Srinagar
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala