Nirmala Sitharaman, Yogi Adityanath to launch defence industrial corridor in Aligarh today

Published: 11th August 2018 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman . (Photo|Parveen Negi/EPS)

By UNI

ALIGARH: Taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious "Make in India" initiative a step further, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch a defence industrial corridor here on Saturday.

In 2014, Modi had launched the initiative to transform India into a global design and manufacturing hub. Among the 25 key sectors, defence manufacturing was also identified for this initiative.

The government has announced two corridors, one in Tamil Nadu and the other in Uttar Pradesh. For the corridor in UP, six nodal points have been identified, viz Agra, Aligarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Chitrakoot and Jhansi.

Stakeholder interactions have already been held in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, and Jhansi, the defence ministry said in a statement.

It added, "In the intervening period of almost 4 years, several steps have been taken to promote indigenisation in the defence sector."

Senior representatives from the DPSUs, Ordnance Factories and DRDO will also be present for the launch. There will be an exhibition of products by the Armed Forces/DPSUs/DRDO which are planned to be indigenised over the next five years.

