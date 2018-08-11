Home Nation

No more protests on roads, say Maratha leaders

After all round criticism of the violence, the Maratha Kranti Morcha Organizers made it clear that henceforth there won't be any kind of agitations on the street to press for quota demand.

Published: 11th August 2018 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Maratha quota protests

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After all round criticism of the violence in Pune and Aurangabad during Maratha agitation on Thursday, the Maratha Kranti Morcha Organizers on Friday made it clear that henceforth there won't be any kind of agitations on the street to press for quota demand.

We had ended our agitation at around 1 pm after handing over charter of demand to the district collector. When everybody was expected to return to their homes, some miscreants resorted to violence, the Maratha Kranti Morcha committee members said at a press conference in Pune on Friday.

The violence on Thursday was a deliberate attempt to malign the image of the Maratha agitation and hence, to avoid repetition of any such incidents we have decided to not to take the agitation to streets anymore, the committee members said.

They also added that henceforth cyclic hunger strikes would be carried out on taluka levels till their demands are met. The committee members also took responsibility for the damage done to the Pune district collector's office and said that the organization would pay the fine to compensate it.

However, they also blamed the police for not withdrawing cases against innocent agitators even after assuring so. While some of the Maratha protestors had vandalized premises of Pune district collector's office, other had vandalized vehicles including state transport corporation buses. While state transport minister Diwakar Raote had pegged the losses to the MSRTC to Rs 50 crore over past few days, In Aurangabad the Industries Association condemned the Maratha agitation for vandalism in Valunj industrial area. The all round criticism put the Maratha agitators on back foot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maratha Kranti Morcha violence Maratha agitation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala