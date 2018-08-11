Home Nation

No university set up Mahatma Gandhi chair despite UGC nod: HRD

The UGC has formulated a scheme for establishment of chairs in universities in the name of Nobel laureates and illustrious persons.

Published: 11th August 2018 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

UGC head office at New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No university in the country has established Mahatma Gandhi chair despite the nod from the University Grants Commission (UGC), according to HRD Ministry officials.

In order to enrich the academic resources of the university system, the UGC has formulated a scheme for establishment of chairs in universities in the name of nobel laureates, illustrious persons and persons of eminence in areas of their outstanding contributions.

"Mahatma Gandhi chair is one of the chairs approved by the UGC in the subjects or areas of peace and non-violence, freedom movement and national integration. However, Mahatma Gandhi chair has not been established in any university and no proposal was received by UGC from any varsity in this regard," a senior HRD Ministry official said.

However, students have been interested in Gandhian studies and have enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes in the subject in recent years.

According to official statistic, 419 students enrolled themselves in UG programme in Gandhian studies for 2017-18 while the number of students enrolled in PG, M.Phil and PhD was 796, 51 and 78 respectively.17 PhD degrees were awarded during the session.

The number of students who enrolled in the said programmes during 2016-17 was UG (321), PG (746), M.Phil (67) and PhD (113).

The number of PhD degrees awarded during the session was 38.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi chair UGC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual