NRC: Forms issued to file claims, objections

GUWAHATI: Authorities began issuing forms to NRC applicants on Friday for submitting their claims and objections regarding the citizenship exercise in Assam.

The forms, which are being issued by 25,000 NRC (National Register of Citizens) Seva Kendras, will be issued till August 30. On Friday, the people were seen making a beeline to collect the forms.

Those left out of the NRC draft can submit the claim forms from August 30 to September 28, seeking inclusion of their names in the document. Also, the people whose names were wrongly spelt in the draft NRC will get the chance of making correction

Over 40 lakh people were left out of the complete draft NRC published on July 30. The Supreme Court recently asked the Centre to prepare modalities for claims and objections. Later, the Centre had assured the people that no genuine Indian citizen would be left out. Several groups and organisations in Assam are also demanding that no Indian should be left out of NRC and no foreigner should be included.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the number of people excluded from the draft NRC would "drastically" change at the end of the process of claims and objections. "It is not proper to come to a conclusion regarding the NRC in Assam. It is just a draft. In our NRC, the names of many people are not there. This number will drastically change after claims and objections are taken into consideration," the minister said on Friday.