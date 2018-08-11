Home Nation

NRC: Forms issued to file claims, objections

The forms, which are being issued by 25,000 National Register of Citizens Seva Kendras, will be issued till August 30.

Published: 11th August 2018 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

Assam NRC

For representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Authorities began issuing forms to NRC applicants on Friday for submitting their claims and objections regarding the citizenship exercise in Assam.

The forms, which are being issued by 25,000 NRC (National Register of Citizens) Seva Kendras, will be issued till August 30. On Friday, the people were seen making a beeline to collect the forms.

Those left out of the NRC draft can submit the claim forms from August 30 to September 28, seeking inclusion of their names in the document. Also, the people whose names were wrongly spelt in the draft NRC will get the chance of making correction

Over 40 lakh people were left out of the complete draft NRC published on July 30. The Supreme Court recently asked the Centre to prepare modalities for claims and objections. Later, the Centre had assured the people that no genuine Indian citizen would be left out. Several groups and organisations in Assam are also demanding that no Indian should be left out of NRC and no foreigner should be included.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the number of people excluded from the draft NRC would "drastically" change at the end of the process of claims and objections. "It is not proper to come to a conclusion regarding the NRC in Assam. It is just a draft. In our NRC, the names of many people are not there. This number will drastically change after claims and objections are taken into consideration," the minister said on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NRC National Register of Citizens

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala