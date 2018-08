Rajasthan Congress project united face; Sahin Pilot, Gehlot hugs each other on stage before Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress today projected a united face before party chief Rahul Gandhi at the Ramlila grounds here where he launched the party's campaign for the assembly polls later this year and exuded the confidence of gaining victory.

AICC general secretary and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and the party's state chief Sachin Pilot hugged each on the stage.

After delivering his speech, Gandhi brought both the leaders closer and then they hugged each other thus giving a message of togetherness.

Earlier, in his address, Pilot gave credit to all the senior leaders present on the stage for the victory in by-polls and said that the Congress will contest elections unitedly and will form the government.

"All the party leaders gave their support, therefore, we won the by-polls. We are ready to face any challenge with the strength of all. Party will contest elections with unity and will form the next government in the state, Pilot said in his address at the Ramlila ground.

On the stage, Pilot was sitting on the right of Gandhi and the seating arrangement of Gehlot was next to AICC general secretary and in charge of party affairs in Rajasthan Avinash Pande, whose chair was on the immediate left of Gandhi but Pande offered his seat to Gehlot and then Gehlot sat on the left of Gandhi and Pilot on Gandhi's right.

Recently, a controversy erupted on a chief ministerial face of the party with a former MP Lalchand Kataria giving the statement saying Ashok Gehlot should be made CM face to ensure victory in the elections. Gehlot also gave suggestive comments.

After Kataria's statement, AICC general secretary Pande had warned all the leaders to not make such comments.

The Congress had said that the election will be contested in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and the decision on the chief ministerial candidate if the party wins, will be taken after the results of the elections.