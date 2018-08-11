Home Nation

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah visit AIIMS to enquire about Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health condition

Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS with the complaints of kidney tract infection, chest congestion, lower urine excretion and urinary tract infection.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president Amit Shah visited AIIMS in the capital on Saturday to enquire about the condition of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who has been hospitalised at the institute since June 11 for various health issues.

Hospital authorities, however, said that there is no change in Vajpayee's condition and he is stable. "We have kept him in the hospital to constantly monitor him and ensure that he is prevented from any infections," a senior AIIMS official said.

The former PM admitted to AIIMS with the complaints of kidney tract infection, chest congestion, lower urine excretion and urinary tract infection. Sources in the hospital said that he only has one functional kidney and he has had low cognitive abilities since 2009 after he suffered a major stroke.

