Home Nation

Ram Vilas Paswan questions pro-Dalit credentials of Opposition parties

why OBC commission was not granted constitutional status during Congress rule, and non-construction of memorials where Ambedkar was born,

Published: 11th August 2018 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan( File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP ally and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan today questioned the pro-Dalit credentials of opposition parties including Congress and fired off fourteen questions seeking reply from its president Rahul Gandhi.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the quick passage of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities bill) in the Parliament to address concerns of Dalits and tribals.

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, he claims himself to be a well-wisher of Dalits, but why did his party stand against Dalit icon B R Ambedkar when he contested Lok Sabha elections twice? Why there was no portrait of Ambedkar in Parliament's Central hall while there were portraits of three members of the Nehru family? Why his party did not award Ambedkar with Bharat Ratna when it was in power while filmstars were awarded?," Paswan asked Gandhi while addressing members from Dalit community and party workers here.

Other questions raised by the Union Minister were, why OBC commission was not granted constitutional status during Congress rule, and non-construction of memorials where Ambedkar was born, where he lived (in Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur) and London where he died.

Congratulating the Prime Minister for the passage of a bill in Parliament to amend the atrocities act, Paswan said, "We were confident that the bill will be passed but were not hoping that it will happen so soon that a Cabinet meeting will be called during Parliament session only and the bill will be subsequently passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. I want to now ask the opposition parties that why are we called anti-Dalits?" The Dalit leader also accused BSP chief Mayawati of playing "double standards" saying her government had issued a guideline in October 2007 against the misuse of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and said that police should register a case only after probing a complaint made under this law.

Questioning the Samajwadi Party Paswan said, "When all parties were in favour of a bill for reservation in promotion for Dalits why did SP oppose it then? Like all the opposition parties, they are also anti-Dalits and so is the grand alliance".

The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities amendment bill) which overturns the Supreme Court order concerning certain safeguards against arrest under the SC and ST law was passed by the Parliament on Thursday.

The bill which got the nod of Lok Sabha on August 6 rules out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs notwithstanding any court order.

It also provides that no preliminary enquiry will be required for registering a criminal case and an arrest under this law will not be subject to any approval.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Vilas Paswan Dalits SC/ST act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual