Stalemate over Power Grid's Bhangar project resolved, 2 feeders to be erected instead of proposed 13

By PTI

KOLKATA: The impasse over setting up the Power Grid's Bhangar project in South 24 Parganas district was resolved today after an agreement was reached between the protesters and the state government, officials said.

The construction of the sub-station project had been disallowed by protesting villagers since January last year and now it has been decided that work will resume from Tuesday.

The project will strengthen the power infrastructure of at least three districts of the state.

Alik Chakraborty, leader of the Jami Raksha Committee, the organisation spearheading the agitation, said an agreement was signed today after an amicable settlement that involves compensation to those who had given the land and trimming down of the project.

Power Grid would now execute two feeders instead of three while the State Electricity Power Transmission Company will erect only two feeders against 13 initially proposed.

"Initially, there was a proposal for three feeders from our side, but now we will have two," a Power Grid official said.

In January 2017, villagers were up in arms against setting up of the sub-station, demanding the return of their lands taken for the project.

Two persons were killed and many were reported missing as violence erupted over the issue since early last year.