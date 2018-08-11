Home Nation

TMC threatens legal action against Amit Shah over his 'misappropriation of central aid' claim

Published: 11th August 2018 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 06:47 PM

BJP National President Amit Shah flashes the victory sign as West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh R looks on during a public rally in Kolkata on Saturday August 11 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over misappropriation of Central assistance to West Bengal. During a BJYM rally in the state capital, he said: "The Centre has given Rs 3.59 lakh crores to the state but the amount did not reach the grassroots and ended up with bhatija (Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Yuva Morcha president Abhishek Banerjee) and syndicates."

Responding to Shah's corruption charges, TMC spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said that legal steps will be taken against the BJP President if he did not apologise within 24 hours.

"From another flop show in Bengal, Amit Shah has brought bogus corruption charges against Mamata Banerjee. If he does not apologise within 24 hours, we will take legal steps," he said.

READ HERE: Why do you want to keep Bangladeshi infiltrators: Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata rally

TMC-Congress held rallies across state over Shah's visit

TMC workers also held 'Condemnation Rallies' across the state to protest the visit of the BJP President. While Matuas led by Bangaon MP Mamata Thakur protested at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, TMC workers shaved their heads at Chandannagar to protest against Amit Shah's visit. Motorbike-borne Youth Congress leaders showed black flags to Amit Shah outside the airport.

Meanwhile, Congress held a rally to slam Centre's plan on NRC in West Bengal. The Congress state chief Adhir Ranjan Choudhury said: "There is no extradition treaty with Bangladesh. Will Bangladesh take back the 40 lakh people? No. This is a cheap gimmick before the poll season."

BJP President Amit Shah in his speech today had said that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee or Congress President Rahul Gandhi won't be able to stop National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and the entire process would be completed according to legal provisions.

Amit Shah BJP Mamata Banerjee Rahul Gandhi NRC

