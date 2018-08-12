Home Nation

Aadhaar dare effect: UIDAI plans public outreach on dos and don'ts of sharing ID number

UIDAI intends to equate the Aadhaar number with other personal information (PAN, bank account and credit card number) to caution users against placing their personal details in the public domain.

Published: 12th August 2018 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Aaadhar Card. (File Image for representational purpose)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After TRAI chief's Aadhaar dare ignited a debate on public display of the 12-digit number, the UIDAI is planning a user outreach to sensitise people about the dos and don'ts of sharing their biometric identifier.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) intends to equate the Aadhaar number with other personal information (such as PAN, bank account and credit card number) to caution users against placing their personal details in the public domain, particularly on digital platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

"It is necessary to inform people that they should use Aadhaar freely, without fear, and a detailed FAQ (frequently asked questions) will be issued in this regard," Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO of UIDAI, told PTI.

The FAQ will address nearly half a dozen queries related to the issue that has been hotly-debated over the past fortnight ever since TRAI Chairman R S Sharma tweeted his Aadhaar number and dared netizens to show how mere knowledge of the ID can cause him 'real harm'.

The queries include whether Aadhaar can be used freely in the backdrop of UIDAI's recent advisory to people not to put their 12-digit number on public display.

The UIDAI has sought to draw a parallel between Aadhaar and other personal information like PAN (Permanent Account Number) and bank account number to tell people that personal details should not be placed in the public domain so as to avoid "unwarranted invasion attempt" on privacy.

At the same time, UIDAI has said that Aadhaar should be given freely for proving one's identity and for transaction purpose, just like one gives bank account or other details for a specific purpose.

UIDAI's proposed FAQs argue that mere knowledge of Aadhaar cannot harm an individual or be misused for impersonation, as it is fortified with additional security layers like biometrics and OTP (one time password) authentication, making it more secure than other identity documents.

The nodal body will also tackle other queries including whether a bank account can be opened or money withdrawn in a fraudulent manner by merely knowing someone's Aadhaar number.

UIDAI has also outlined the responsibilities of banks and other user organisations in carrying out the required checks and due diligence in this regard.

The public outreach plan comes just days after Sharma had a stand-off with critics of Aadhaar when he disclosed his unique ID number on microblogging site Twitter and asked people to show how mere knowledge of the number could be used to harm him.

An ardent supporter of the Aadhaar programme and a former director general of UIDAI, Sharma's move had caused a social media flutter and an avalanche of tweets had ensued in the aftermath of the episode.

Some users claimed to have got access to Sharma's bank account number and email, although the TRAI chief had refuted such claims, saying they were untrue.

With social media on the boil, the UIDAI on July 31 asked people not to share their 12-digit identifier on the internet and social media, or pose such challenges to others.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aadhaar dare UIDAI TRAI Chairman R S Sharma Ajay Bhushan Pandey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual