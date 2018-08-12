Home Nation

Abductors spoke Tamil, said don't come back to Malaysia: businessmen brothers

The brothers flew to Malaysia on August 1 after their fish export firm, Rock Frozen Food, landed an order from the Malaysia-based Mis Lee Frozen Foods.

Published: 12th August 2018 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

THANE: The two businessman brothers from the district here, who were kidnapped from Kuala Lumpur last week, said the abductors spoke Tamil and warned them never to come back to Malaysia again.

Upon their return, Rohan Vaidya (36) and his brother Kaustubh Vaidya (31) told the media that a business rivalry could be the reason behind their abduction.

The brothers flew to Malaysia on August 1 after their fish export firm, Rock Frozen Food, landed an order from the Malaysia-based Mis Lee Frozen Foods.

They had scheduled two business meetings on August 2. After the first meeting got over at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, the company, which had arranged the second meeting sent a car for them, they said.

A car arrived and they got in. But to their surprise, the driver left the main road and headed for a forested area, said the duo. Then another car caught up with them, and six men got down from it.

The brothers were tied up, blindfolded and bundled into the second car. The kidnappers took them to an unknown destination and asked them to contact the family in India and convey a demand of Rs 1 crore in ransom.

"The abductors spoke Tamil. We could not figure out most of what they were talking about," said Kaustubh Vaidya. The duo was held captive for four days, during which period the abductors beat them repeatedly and gave them food only once a day, the brothers said.

They also relieved the duo of Rs 66,000 in cash and valuables such as chains and watches. On August 6, the brothers were released by the abductors on an isolated stretch of road near the Malaysian capital.

The two had no money. Luckily, they met an Indian-origin taxi driver who took them to their hotel, the brothers said. Before releasing, the abductors warned them never to come back to Malaysia again, they said.

The duo returned to India with the help of the Indian Embassy yesterday. Before returning, the Malaysian police, who are probing the abduction, spoke to them.

While saying that a business rivalry could be the reason behind their abduction, the brothers did not elaborate.

They also stated that their family -- which had contacted police here -- did not pay any ransom to anyone for their release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Businessman Brother Kidnap Malaysia Brothers Kidnapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual