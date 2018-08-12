Maharashtra: Farmer kills self in Yavatmal; kin claim bank denied him crop loan

By PTI

YAVATMAL: A 32-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide today by drinking pesticide in Krishnapur village near Yavatmal, police said.

The family members of the deceased, identified as Prakash Nikhade, claimed that he was frustrated since he had lost cotton crop on four acres of land due to flood this monsoon.

They also alleged that the farmer was denied fresh crop loan by a bank.

However, the police said the cause behind Nikhade taking the extreme step is being investigated.

A Shirpur police station official said they have registered a case.

The incident occurred this evening at the house of the farmer in the village in Wani taluka, he said.

His family members rushed him to Wani rural hospital, where he died during treatment, the official said.

Nikhade is survived by his mother, pregnant wife and a minor daughter.