Home Nation

Naipaul's death major loss to world of literature: Narendra  Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Nobel Prize-winning author V.S. Naipaul, who shared ancestral roots with India.

Published: 12th August 2018 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

V.S. Naipaul. (File photo | Associated Press).

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Nobel Prize-winning author V.S. Naipaul, who shared ancestral roots with India.

"Sir V.S. Naipaul will be remembered for his extensive works, which covered diverse subjects ranging from history, culture, colonialism, politics and more.

"His passing away is a major loss to the world of literature. Condolences to his family and well-wishers in this sad hour," Modi tweeted.

Lady Naipaul confirmed that her husband (85) had died peacefully in London on Saturday.

"He was a giant in all that he achieved and he died surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavour," she said in a statement.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted that he was saddened to learn about the passing of Naipaul, "whose books are an penetrative exploration of faith, colonialism and the human condition, in his home in the Caribbean and beyond".

"A loss for the world of letters and for the broader school of Indo-Anglian literature," Kovind tweeted.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that "the world of words" has lost "an artful master. She pointed out in a tweet that people could agree or disagree with Naipaul but he "wrote beautiful prose".

Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul was born in 1932 in Chaguanas on the island of Trinidad and Tobago, to a family that had arrived from India in the 1880s.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
V.S. Naipaul Narendra​ Modi Ram Nath Kovind t Ram Nath Kovind Nobel Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual