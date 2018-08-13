Home Nation

Bihar shelter home rape: Three cops suspended

Three cops posted at the Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central Jail have been suspended following a recovery of two pages from Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case accused Brajesh Thakur.

Published: 13th August 2018 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

MUZAFFARPUR: Three cops posted at the Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central Jail have been suspended following a recovery of two pages from Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case accused Brajesh Thakur. The seized two pages contain over 40 phone numbers, including that of a Bihar Minister.

The recovery was made after police conducted a surprise check at the prison, where Thakur is lodged.

Brajesh Thakur is the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, where more than 30 minor girls were sexually assaulted over a period of time. Eleven employees of the shelter home were arrested for harassing a number of girls residing at the facility.

Earlier, on August 11 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained Thakur's son after questioning him in connection with the case. The investigative agency had also frozen Brajesh Thakur's bank accounts and also investigated his properties and bank balance. However, he has denied all charges levelled against him and claimed that he was being falsely implicated.

