Home Nation

CPI-M desists from calling Somnath Chatterjee 'comrade' in condolence note

"The Polit Bureau of CPI-M expresses its grief and sorrow at the death of former Speaker and 10-time Member of the Lok Sabha, Somnath Chatterjee," the condolence message from the CPI-M read.

Published: 13th August 2018 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Somnath Chatterjee

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee (Photo | File /PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The CPI-M on Monday issued a brief condolence message on the death of the veteran Communist leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee that conspicuously avoided any reference to his long association with the party.

"The Polit Bureau of CPI-M expresses its grief and sorrow at the death of former Speaker and 10-time Member of the Lok Sabha, Somnath Chatterjee," the condolence message from the Communist Party of India-Marxist read.

"Somnath Chatterjee was a veteran parliamentarian who played an important role in defending the foundations of the Indian Constitution particularly its secular democratic foundations and federalism.

"As an eminent lawyer by profession, he also took up the cause of the working class and the deprived to ensure justice is delivered to them. The Polit Bureau conveys its heartfelt condolences to his wife and children," it added.

Chatterjee was expelled from CPI-M in 2008 following his refusal to quit the post of Lok Sabha Speaker after the Left party fell out with the Congress over the Indo-US nuclear deal. He never reapplied for membership nor did the party take him back.

But CPI-M leaders in West Bengal kept in touch with Chatterjee in their individual capacity and on Monday paid glowing tributes to him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Somnath Chatterjee CPI-M

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener