Encephalitis claims 103 lives in Uttar Pradesh

Published: 13th August 2018 09:05 AM

By UNI

GORAKHPUR: The deadly Encephalitis has claimed 103 lives since January this year, while hundreds of patients are undergoing treatment at Baba Raghav Das Medical college, official sources said here on Sunday.

They said in 2014 till August, 249 had died, in 2015 the numbers were 135, in 2016 it was 200 and last year 182 patients had died till August.

Sources said that number of patients were increasing gradually while there was shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in Medical college hospital.

Patients not only from eastern Uttar Pradesh but also from Nepal comes for treatment in the medical college hospital.

