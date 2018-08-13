Home Nation

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee passes away at 89

Eighty-nine-year-old Chatterjee, who is suffering from a kidney-related ailment, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

Published: 13th August 2018 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Somnath Chatterjee

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee (Photo | File /PTI)

By Online Desk

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee passes away at the age of 89 years in a Kolkata hospital.

Last month, the former speaker had suffered a haemorrhagic stroke.

A 10-time Lok Sabha MP, Chatterjee was a central committee member of the CPI(M), which he had joined in 1968.

He was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009.

The veteran leader was expelled from the CPI(M) in 2008 for refusing to resign as the Speaker after his party withdrew support to the UPA-I government.

(With inputs from PTI)

