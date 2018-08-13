Home Nation

Four Delhi principals to issue Learner's Driving License

In a first of its kind initiative, principals of four Delhi government colleges were appointed as the Licensing Authority for issuing Learner's Driving License for students.

NEW DELHI: In a first of its kind initiative, principals of four Delhi government colleges were appointed as the Licensing Authority for issuing Learner's Driving License for students.

In a notification issued by the Transport Department on Monday, the directors and principals of GB Pant Institute of Technology, Industrial Training Institute, Pusa, Acharya Narendra Dev College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies will be giving the licenses.

"Directors/principals of these educational institutes are hereby appointed/empowered as Licensing Authority for the issuance of Learner's Driving License to their students subject to the conditions," reads the notification.

Slowly, more colleges will be added to the list, a government official told IANS.

A Learner's Licence is valid for up to six months. The initiative will help about two lakh students from various colleges, polytechnics and ITIs in Delhi.

