Full dress rehearsal of Independence Day celebrations held at Red Fort

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A full dress rehearsal of 72nd Independence Day celebration was held on Monday morning at the Red Fort in Delhi. The rehearsal witnessed the same traffic restrictions as would be followed on the day of the celebration.

As per the Delhi Traffic Police advisory for August 15, roads will be closed for general traffic at Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg and Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg and Esplanade Road and its Link Road from 5 am to 9 am.

Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal parade have been advised to avoid Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT Bridge, and to take the alternative route.

Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge will be prohibited from August 14 midnight to 11 am on August 15. Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on August 14 till 2 pm on August 15 in view of security measures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on the 72nd Independence Day of the country. Like every year, this year too Prime Minister Modi has asked people to send in ideas on the Narendra Modi App for his Independence Day speech.