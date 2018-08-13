Home Nation

Haryana youth leader held for burning Constitution's copy

Published: 13th August 2018

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A youth leader was arrested from Haryana on the charge of burning a copy of the Constitution of India and shouting slogans against Dr BR Ambedkar at a protest here, police said on Sunday.

Police said accused Deepak Gaur, said to be a member of Arakshan Virodhi Party, was arrested from his hideout in Faridabad on Saturday night for committing the crime during the protest on Parliament Street in Central Delhi on Thursday.

On a complaint of Anil Tanwar of Akhil Bharatiya Bheem Sena, the Delhi Police on Friday registered a case against the Youth for Equality organisation at the Parliament Street police station regarding the crime.

"Leaders of Youth for Equality (Azad Sena) and Arakshan Virodhi Party held a joint protest on the Parliament Street. The protesters led by Deepak Gaur and Abhishekh Shukla were involved in the burning the copy of the Constitution and shouting slogans against Dr Ambedkar," Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said.

The teams raided their hideouts in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and arrested Gaur from Faridabad. A manhunt for Shukla and others is on.

"During interrogation, Gaur said that he and Shukla conspired to burn the pages of the Constitution to create a sensation to attract government attention to opposition to amendments in the law pertaining to scheduled castes and tribes," the officer added.

Gaur told police that they along with their supporters burnt a bare act of the Constitution of India and later put on social media a press note on the issue.

