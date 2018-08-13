Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh heavy rains: Schools closed in Shimla, Mandi

The Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand is also closed since last night at Lambgarh after heavy rains brought down debris onto the road.

Published: 13th August 2018 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Rains

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By ANI

SHIMLA/MANDI: In the wake of heavy rainfall and landslides, all schools including private, across Shimla and Mandi districts are closed on Monday.

Meanwhile, National Highway 3 (Chandigarh-Manali NH) has also been blocked to avoid any untoward incident. Heavy downpour led to landslides in various parts of the state causing disruption to normal life although respective district administrations were in full gear to clear blockades.

Also Read: Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh close highways; hundreds stranded

The Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand is also closed since last night at Lambgarh after heavy rains brought down debris onto the road. The road clearing operation by the local administration is underway.

Normally, driving on treacherous roads in the mountains gets riskier during annual monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand especially when landslides hit the mountainous states. For safe driving, authorities put glow signs on the snaky roads of the Himalayas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shimla heavy rains Mandi heavy rains Himachal Pradesh heavy rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless