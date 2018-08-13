India releases seven Pakistani civilian prisoners

By UNI

NEW DELHI: India on Monday 'repatriated' seven Pakistan civilian prisoners, a Ministry of External Affairs announcement said here.

A statement from the MEA also said that 14 Pakistani fishermen were released and repatriated on August 7.

"India attaches high priority to addressing humanitarian issues including early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen and prisoners in Pakistan's custody," the statement said.

It also said that release of 178 Indian prisoners, including 174 fishermen from Pakistani jails has been secured in 2018, so far.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan released 26 Indian fishermen from Karachi prison on Sunday.

"Pakistan releases 26 Indian fishermen from Karachi prison as a goodwill gesture," said a tweet from the official Twitter handle of the Government of Pakistan.

According to reports in Pakistani media, this was done ahead of the new members of Parliament in Pakistan meet on Monday.

In March this year, India and Pakistan have agreed to "resume" the visits of the Joint Judicial Committee which looks into the issues of fishermen and prisoners in each other's custody.