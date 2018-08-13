Home Nation

'Indians may live 4 years longer if country achieves WHO air quality standards', says report

Noting that ambient air pollution alone may cost India more than USD 0.5 trillion per year, the study said it is causing hundreds of millions of people in the country to lead shorter and sicker lives.

Published: 13th August 2018 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Air pollution

A woman wearing face mask to protect against air pollution in New Delhi. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indians would live for about four years longer on an average if the country meets the WHO's air quality standards, according to a new study.

Noting that ambient air pollution alone may cost India more than USD 0.5 trillion per year, it said it is causing hundreds of millions of people in the country to lead shorter and sicker lives.

A group of researchers have proposed a slew of measures to overcome the issue that includes applying monetary charges for excess emissions.

Indians would be able to live for about four years longer on an average if the country meets the WHO's air quality standards, the study said.

Under the World Health Organisation quality standards, fine particulate matter (PM2.5) should be 10 µg/m3 annual mean and 25 µg/m3 24-hour, meanwhile the coarse particulate matter (PM10) 20 µg/m3 annual mean and 50 µg/m3 24-hour mean.

To help improve India's air quality, researchers from the University of Chicago and Harvard Kennedy School have laid out five key evidence-based policy recommendations in a new report titled 'A Roadmap Towards Cleaning India's Air', the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago said in a statement.

The study noted more than 660 million Indians live in areas that exceed the country's standard for what is considered safe exposure to fine particulate matter(PM2.5). The recommendations include improving emissions monitoring by better aligning incentives of auditors, providing regulators with real-time data on polluters' emissions, applying monetary charges for excess emissions, providing the public with information about polluters, and using markets to reduce abatement costs and pollution, according to the study.

"While the economic costs of pollution are high and there is no easy solution, we remain optimistic because of the incredible innovations currently being experimented with throughout India," Rohini Pande, a professor in Rafik Hariri University and co-director of Evidence for Policy Design (EPoD) at Harvard Kennedy School, was quoted in the statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India air pollution WHO air quality standards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener