Madhya Pradesh hostel rape case: Congress suspects cover-up to save politicians, officials

Raising questions on the credibility of the Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the matter,  Congress leader Shobha Oza said that the statements of 70 other children are still not recorded

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh Congress Media Cell Chief Shobha Oza today alleged that the state government is trying to shield political leaders and officials involved in the rape and sexual exploitation of inmates in a state capital-based 'divyang' hospital and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

"The Social Justice Department was providing a grant for technical education of 75 'divyang' children to accused hostel director Ashwini Sharma in spite of the fact that students had made complaints against him earlier," Ms Oza told a press conference here.

Raising questions on the credibility of the Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the matter, she said that statements of 70 other children are still not recorded.

"The accused's connection to ruling party leaders needs to be probed. However, the SIT is not carrying out an impartial investigation.

The Congress would come down to streets and agitate if a CBI probe were not ordered," said Ms Oza pointing out that similar cases in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had links to people in power.

