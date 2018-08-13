Home Nation

Maoists fighting for basic amenities: CPI(Maoist)

Blaming anti-Maoist campaigner Bharat Bhusan for allegedly levelling false allegations against them, the CPI(Maoist), in a release here on Sunday, stated that posters put up at Bapabpalli panchayat un

Published: 13th August 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Blaming anti-Maoist campaigner Bharat Bhusan for allegedly levelling false allegations against them, the CPI(Maoist), in a release here on Sunday, stated that posters put up at Bapabpalli panchayat under Podia block by Bhusan recently is aimed at threatening the banned outfit’s Kalimela area committee.

The rebels questioned Bhusan’s silence over Polavaram dam project which they alleged will affect more than one lakh people across three States. The release said, “People know the facts.  Justifying Congress’ opposition to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s recent Chitrakonda visit, the release claimed that an open letter to Naveen by the party shows to what extent the Government has been successful in solving issues like unemployment, health and education.

It further slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign trips on which Rs 355 crore has been spent. The four-page release urged the Prime Minister to stop flying while giving false assurances to people.
The rebels further stated that they never oppose work to improve communication network. “Rather the Maoists are fighting for the basic amenities of people like, land, drinking water, education and health”, it said, adding the Government has done nothing to accord Scheduled Tribe status to Kondareddy community residing in Poplur area.

Blaming the Government for submergence of 151 villages for construction of Balimela dam, the rebels questioned why has the Government not compensated those who lost their land to the project.

Comments

