Home Nation

Seven minor members of family killed as car falls into ditch in Gujarat

The accident happened when one of the rear wheels of the car, carrying 10 people, came off at a sharp turn on the Halol-Bodeli road, near Bhat village in Jambughoda tehsil.

Published: 13th August 2018 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

AHMEDABAD/VADODARA: Seven members of a family, all minors, were killed when their car fell into a ditch in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, police said today.

The incident happened around midnight yesterday when one of the rear wheels of the car, carrying 10 people, came off at a sharp turn on the Halol-Bodeli road, near Bhat village in Jambughoda tehsil, located around 180 km from here.

As a result, the driver lost control over the vehicle, which plunged into a roadside ditch filled with water, an official at the Jambughoda police station said.

While the locals managed to rescue three people, seven others could not be saved, he added.

All the deceased belonged to the same family in Bodeli town.

They were returning after meeting a relative in Halol, the police official said.

"The three people rescued by the locals were taken to a hospital in Jambughoda. The bodies were also sent to the same hospital for post-mortem," he added.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Bilal (17), Mohammad Rouf (14), Mohammad Sajid (13), Gul Afroz (13), Asina Banu (11), Mohammad Tahir (11) and Mohammad Yusuf (7), the official said.

Two children, identified as Tasleem and Pareen, have been admitted to a nearby hospital, officials said.

The seven children were buried in Bodeli town of Chhota Udepur district, about 60 km from Vadodara, in the evening today with the town observing a shutdown to mourn the tragedy.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Panchmahal Gujarat accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless