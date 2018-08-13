Home Nation

Some Dera Sacha Sauda men planned to eliminate Sikh preacher Baljit Daduwal: Punjab SIT

The SIT mentioned that sacrilege incidents which took place in Faridkot district in 2015 were the "result of a conspiracy hatched by some Dera Sacha Sauda followers."

Published: 13th August 2018 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 06:43 PM

A view of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Some Dera Sacha Sauda followers had allegedly planned to 'eliminate' Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal, according to a report prepared by Punjab police's Special Investigation Team, probing sacrilege incidents.

The contents of the SIT report were today shared with media by AAP MLAs Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Kanwar Sandhu here.

SIT chairman Ranbir Singh Khatra, who is also the DIG of Ludhiana Range, submitted his report in the month of June to the Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh Commission which was constituted to investigate various incidents of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib and other religious texts.

In the report, the SIT mentioned that sacrilege incidents which took place in Faridkot district in 2015 were the "result of a conspiracy hatched by some Dera Sacha Sauda followers."

According to the SIT report, main conspirator Mohinderpal, who was part of a 45-member committee of the Dera along with some other members, had allegedly planned to eliminate Daduwal who, according to them, was protesting against the Dera.

However, later the plan was called off, as per the report.

The police had already arrested Mohinderpal and some other followers in connection with sacrilege incidents at Bargari in Faridkot in 2015.

According to the report, Mohinderpal was the mastermind behind the theft of a 'bir' of the Guru Granth Sahib from the gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh wala village.

Addressing a press conference here today, Khaira and Sandhu sought a probe "into the role of Dera Sacha Sauda head in sacrilege incidents".

They asked the Congress government in Punjab to take an action against those involved in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents in 2015.

Meanwhile, Khaira said a march will be taken out from Bargari till district administration office complex in Faridkot on August 20 seeking a prompt action in sacrilege incidents.

They also demanded a special session of the state Assembly to discuss Bargari incident report prepared by the Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh Commission.

