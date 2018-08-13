Home Nation

Supreme Court allows Uttarakhand hydro projects with rider

The Supreme Court has allowed construction at the stalled hydropower projects in Uttarakhand but directed the state government to first abide by the High Court order of having in place muck disposal s

Published: 13th August 2018 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has allowed construction at the stalled hydropower projects in Uttarakhand but directed the state government to first abide by the High Court order of having in place muck disposal sites before work is restarted.  

In June, the Uttarakhand High had directed that all construction activities/widening of roads near the river banks shall remain on hold till the agencies concerned identified suitable disposal sites 500 m from the river banks for disposal of muck and excavated material.  

It had also expressed concern over unscientific and illegal mining operations in the rivers causing immense damage to the fragile ecology of the area

The HC order had put a stop on all construction activities, and hydropower projects were most affected. Subsequently, the Uttarakhand government had moved the apex court for relief.

Last week, a SC bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur stayed the High Court order after hearing Additional Solicitors General Tushar Mehta and Pinky Anand on behalf of the Uttarakhand government and the Environment Ministry.

While vacating the order, the bench maintained that the High Court’s concerns required to be appropriately addressed by the authorities and that indiscriminate dumping of muck in the Mandakini and the Alaknanda could not be permitted. It asked the Uttarakhand government to file an affidavit regarding the identification of muck disposal sites along with their photographs.

The court made it clear that the High Court order was being stayed temporarily and that it would be reviewed after three weeks when the government adduces a plan to address the concerns about muck disposal.

According to the NGO, Himadri Jan Kalyan Sansthan, which had approached the High Court, haphazard muck disposal in the two rivers has changed their natural course and caused unnatural rise in the riverbed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttarakhand hydro projects Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless