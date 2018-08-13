Terrorists kill civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

By ANI

PULWAMA: Terrorists in Pulwama's Murran area barged into a resident Gulzar Bhat's house and abducted him.

Later, police recovered his bullet-riddled body from nearby fields. The incident took place on Sunday night.

Police has registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Initial investigation suggests thart Zahoor Thokar and Showkat Dar-led group of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen are involved in the killing.