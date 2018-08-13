Home Nation

Tribal women illegal confinement: Congress's Deepak awakens CM Yogi after Rahul Gandhi raises issue

The letter of Mr Singh comes after Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Monday morning saying that two tribal women Sukro and Kismetia Devi has been put behind the bars through illegal manner.

Published: 13th August 2018 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi | PTI

By UNI

LUCKNOW: After Congress President Rahul Gandhi raises the issue, Uttar Pradesh Congress leader in the legislative council Deepak Singh has shot off a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath demanding protection of the tribal on their forest rights and appealed him to prevent atrocities on the innocent tribal community.

The letter of Mr Singh comes after Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Monday morning saying that two tribal women Sukro and Kismetia Devi has been put behind the bars through illegal manner when they were fighting for their traditional rights.

Mr Gandhi has also asked the UP Congress leaders to raise the issue and force the government to release both the tribal from jail.

Mr Singh in his letter to the CM said that under the Forest Right Act 2013, the tribal have abundant right of the forest reserve but the forest officials are illegally harassing the tribals.

" The arrest of Sukro and Kismetia Devi in Sonebhadra district is illegal and they should be immediately released from jail," Mr Singh with demanding that government should issue a clarity over the matter as there is a frequent clash between the tribal and the forest officials over the rights of the tribal, who are staying inside the jungle area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi UP Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener