Tribal women illegal confinement: Congress's Deepak awakens CM Yogi after Rahul Gandhi raises issue

By UNI

LUCKNOW: After Congress President Rahul Gandhi raises the issue, Uttar Pradesh Congress leader in the legislative council Deepak Singh has shot off a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath demanding protection of the tribal on their forest rights and appealed him to prevent atrocities on the innocent tribal community.

The letter of Mr Singh comes after Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Monday morning saying that two tribal women Sukro and Kismetia Devi has been put behind the bars through illegal manner when they were fighting for their traditional rights.

Mr Gandhi has also asked the UP Congress leaders to raise the issue and force the government to release both the tribal from jail.

Mr Singh in his letter to the CM said that under the Forest Right Act 2013, the tribal have abundant right of the forest reserve but the forest officials are illegally harassing the tribals.

" The arrest of Sukro and Kismetia Devi in Sonebhadra district is illegal and they should be immediately released from jail," Mr Singh with demanding that government should issue a clarity over the matter as there is a frequent clash between the tribal and the forest officials over the rights of the tribal, who are staying inside the jungle area.