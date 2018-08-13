Home Nation

Wanted criminals arrested after encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Two dreaded criminals carrying reward of Rs 25,000 on their head, were arrested after encounter in Titavi area.

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By UNI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Two dreaded criminals carrying reward of Rs 25,000 on their head, were arrested after encounter in Titavi area here, police said on Monday.

Police sources said that acting on tip-off, police team intercepted three motorbike-borne suspects in Titavi area but criminal opened fire on police in which sub-inspector Subhash Yadav and constable Mahendra were injured.

"In retaliatory firing two criminals were injured while one other managed to flee," police said .

"Arrested criminal were identified as Sonu alias Sakka and Firoz.

Two country-made pistols and cartages were recovered from them," police added.

Over 28 criminal cases under charges of loot, murder were registered against Sonu alias Sakka while five criminal cases were registered against Firoz and reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on their arrest.

"Injured policemen and criminals were shifted to the hospital and manhunt was launched to nab escaped criminal," police said.

