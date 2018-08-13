West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to lay foundation of Silicon Valley Hub today

Home Nation

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to lay the foundation stone of Silicon Valley Asia on Monday.

It will be located in Newtown, near Kolkata.

This information technology (IT) industry hub has been conceived on the lines of the famous Silicon Valley in USA, and hence the name.

The hub commands a huge 100-acre vista, where national and international IT and IT-enabled service companies are expected to create numerous jobs for people from Bengal.

It will also act as a centre of excellence for the IT industry, and will attract some of the biggest names of the world.

A McKinsey Global Institute report published in January 2018 had identified Kolkata (including its hinterlands like Newtown) as becoming an epicentre of global financial activities by 2030.

Silicon Valley Asia will be a major fulcrum for achieving that status.

