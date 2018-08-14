Home Nation

Anti-Sikh riots: Delhi High Court to hear victims' appeals against Sajjan Kumar

The victims of the anti-Sikh riots had last week expected relief from the court, hoping for a decision on the plea filed in 2013 in the Delhi High Court.

Published: 14th August 2018 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday will hear appeals by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and victims against Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's acquittal in connection with 1984 Anti-Sikh killings case.

The court will also hear the appeals by five accused convicted by the trial court.

According to media reports, victims of the anti-Sikh riots had last week expected relief from the court, hoping for a decision on the plea filed in 2013 in the Delhi High Court. The bench, hearing the matter, asked for appeals and revision petitions.

In March, the Delhi High Court had received a letter petition containing a CD, which is stated to be Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's confession about accepting his role in instigating the connecting case. The court issued a notice to the Kumar, asking him to file a reply to the same.

According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the pogrom that broke out after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

