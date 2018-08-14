Home Nation

Bihar panchayat head shot dead; locals stage violent protest

Six others also suffered bullet injuries in the attack while local people and supporters of panchayat head Manish Sahni resorted to arson at Jandahan bazar.

Published: 14th August 2018

By PTI

BIHAR: Unidentified gunmen today shot dead newly elected head of Jandahan block panchayat samiti in Bihar's Vaishali district triggering violent protest by locals, a district official said.

Six others also suffered bullet injuries in the attack while local people and supporters of panchayat head Manish Sahni resorted to arson at Jandahan bazar, block office and police stations besides resorting to firing in the open, the official said.

The deceased was elected as "Pramukh" (head) of Jandahan block panchayat samiti recently, Vaishali District Magistrate Rajiv Roshan confirmed the death.

Sahni was also secretary of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) of Vaishali district.

The incident occurred while Sahni was coming out of his chamber at Jandahan block office when unidentified bike borne assailants fired indiscriminately on him.

The critically injured Sahni was taken to a nearby primary health centre at Jandahan where doctors referred him to Hajipur, where he died during treatment at a private nursing home.

"Six persons were also injured in the firing. We have heard about the death of another person but it is yet to be verified," the DM said.

Roshan said police resorted to firing in the open to disperse the agitating mob.

Considering the situation prevailing in Jandaha, the DM said Prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC has been clamped with immediate effect in the area, he said.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area.

The DM said situation is tense but under control.

