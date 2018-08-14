Home Nation

CPCB map indicates most of Ganga water in UP-West Bengal stretch unfit for drinking, bathing

The National Green Tribunal last month directed the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to install display boards at a gap of 100 km to indicate whether the water was fit for bathing or drinking.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

File Image of a polluted Ganga River bank. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Most of the Ganga River water in the Uttar Pradesh-West Bengal stretch is unfit for drinking and bathing, a map released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has indicated.

The National Green Tribunal last month directed the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to install display boards at a gap of 100 km to indicate whether the water was fit for bathing or drinking.

It also asked the NMCG and the CPCB to upload on their website, within two weeks, a prominent map showing where the water was good for bathing and drinking on the river.

In compliance with the National Green Tribunal's direction, the CPCB uploaded the map which showed most of the length of the Ganga river dotted in red.

Other than stretches in Uttarakhand and a couple of places as the river enters Uttar Pradesh that are marked in green (fit), the river is unfit the whole way till it drains into the Bay of Bengal in West Bengal barring one spot at the border of UP and Bihar of Arrah.

Water activist Manoj Misra said coliform levels indicate the presence of dangerous bacteria in the water and if it is below 500 then only it could be suitable for drinking by boiling.

The coliform level showed in the map is 10 times the permissible limit for drinking at 5000, he said.

"Most of the stretch of Ganga is not suitable for drinking and bathing as it has been shown in the map," he said.

The map "Sustainability of River Ganga Water" on the website uses the criteria of dissolved oxygen (more than 6 mg/litre), bio-chemical oxygen demand (less than 2 mg/litre), total coliform levels (5000 most probably number per 100 ml) and pH (range between 6.5 to 8.5) to assess the health of the river.

The 2,525 km river rises in the western Himalayas in Uttarakhand, and flows south and east through the Gangetic Plain of North India.

After entering West Bengal, it divides into two rivers: the Hooghly River and the Padma River.

The Hooghly flows through several districts of West Bengal and into the Bay of Bengal near Sagar Island.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganga water Central Pollution Control Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
California fire evacuees' dogs in shelters
50 years on, visitors still drawn to Beatles' Indian hideaway
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss