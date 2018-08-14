Home Nation

Death toll rises to 19 in Himachal Pradesh rains

A five-year-old boy drowned in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district this morning, taking the death toll in rain-related incidents in the state to 19 in the last two days.

Published: 14th August 2018 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

SHIMLA: A five-year-old boy drowned in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district this morning, taking the death toll in rain-related incidents in the state to 19 in the last two days, an official said.

The body of Mohit Pathania, who drowned at Nurpur area, has been recovered and an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 provided to his father, a district official said.

At least 18 people have died in various parts of the state during the incessant rains since Sunday evening.

The highest casualty have been in Solan district (eight), followed by Mandi district (four), three in Kangra district, two in Hamirpur district and one each in Bilaspur and Una districts.

Interim relief was distributed by the district administrations to the affected families, a state official had said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rains in Himachal Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
California fire evacuees' dogs in shelters
50 years on, visitors still drawn to Beatles' Indian hideaway
Gallery
Sugarcane juice is the national drink of Pakistan. It is popularly known as “Roh” in the country. (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan Independence Day: Six things to know about the country
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend