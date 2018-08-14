Death toll rises to 19 in Himachal Pradesh rains

By PTI

SHIMLA: A five-year-old boy drowned in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district this morning, taking the death toll in rain-related incidents in the state to 19 in the last two days, an official said.

The body of Mohit Pathania, who drowned at Nurpur area, has been recovered and an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 provided to his father, a district official said.

At least 18 people have died in various parts of the state during the incessant rains since Sunday evening.

The highest casualty have been in Solan district (eight), followed by Mandi district (four), three in Kangra district, two in Hamirpur district and one each in Bilaspur and Una districts.

Interim relief was distributed by the district administrations to the affected families, a state official had said.