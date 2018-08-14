Law Commission batting for ‘one nation, one poll’: BJP chief Amit Shah

Tony Rai By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday wrote to the Law Commission batting for ‘one nation, one poll’ in the Country.

In a letter to Law Commission Chairman BS Chauhan, Shah has emphasised that with multiple elections happening throughout the year, the Model Code of Conduct impedes the government’s developmental work.

Shah wrote, “Due to the current process of elections a situation is created where the entire country is always in the election mode whether at national, state or local administration level due to which the national treasury has to take a huge load for the smooth conduct of these periodic polls. This expenditure can be cut down by holding all such elections simultaneously in five years.”

In his eight-page letter, the Bharatiya Janata Party chief said the opposition to simultaneous polls seems to be politically motivated.

The law panel, which is examining the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls, had sought the views of the political parties before finalising its report. While Modi has all along supported the concept of simultaneous polls, the Congress had met the Commission top brass recently where it had opposed the concept of simultaneous polls.