Madhya Pradesh court gives death sentence for sodomy-murder of minor

When the family failed to pay up, they sodomised and killed the boy and disposed of the body in the Deluva canal.

By IANS

BHOPAL: A Madhya Pradesh court has awarded death sentence to a man for abducting, sodomising and murdering a 10-year-old boy in Datia district.

Special Judge (POCSO) Hitendra Dwivedi imposed the extreme penalty on Nand Kishore Gupta late on Monday.

According to public prosecutor Pushpendra Kumar Garg, Gupta had kidnapped the victim from Indergarh on March 2. He, along with his accomplice, kept the boy hostage and demanded Rs 1 lakh ransom from the father.

When the family failed to pay up, they sodomised and killed the boy and disposed of the body in the Deluva canal.

The judge, in his order, held Gupta guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping for ransom, murder and unnatural offence. He was also found guilty under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Gupta was also fined Rs 85,000.

