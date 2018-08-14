Home Nation

Modi has turned Delhi Police into a political tool: AAP

NEW DELHI: The Charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police has accused the AAP leaders of other offences punishable under sections of IPC, including wrongfully confining any person, assaulting or using criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty, insulting him to provoke breach of peace and abetment of the offence. They were also charge sheeted for offence committed under section 149, which says if an offence is committed by any member of an unlawful assembly, every other member of such assembly shall be held guilty of the offence. The court has put up the charge sheet for consideration on August 25. If convicted, the accused may get a maximum of seven year jail term. 

The AAP has termed it “the latest example of the Central government’s ongoing unprecedented witch-hunt against the Delhi government”.“The story of assaulting Anshu Prakash is a complete bundle of lies, fabricated story. It is well known that he was closely associated with senior BJP ministers. Earlier, he was the CS with a sinister plan to paralyse the elected government,” said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.   

The Opposition BJP, meanwhile, said that the present dispensation has “lost the moral right to be in power”. A joint statement by AAP’s Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain said: “The Modi government in its hunger to settle scores with the Delhi government at all costs has turned the Delhi Police into a mere political tool, which will suffer major humiliation in the court of law.” 

