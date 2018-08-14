Need to have education system which promotes all round development of students: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

By UNI

JAMSHEDPUR: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said that providing quality education as per the changing times was a priority for the state government.

Addressing the people after inaugurating the DBMS College of Education here, he said, the education is not confined to mere collection of degrees but also is a medium to teach the art of living.

Mr Das said in the 21st century which is dominated by modernity and globalislation there was a need to have such an education system which ensures all round development of the children and gives them edge to crack the competitions.

The Chief Minister said after coming to power he first undertook the review of the education department and ensured that in all the government school desk and benches were available while almost 90 per cent schools have been provided with power connections.

Mr Das said under the Grameen Jyoti Yojana by the end of 2018 power will be provided in all homes.

He said that there was lack of teachers in the state and after formation of domicile policy the teachers are being appointed in primary and middle schools.

The chief minister said even in government schools the teachers are being trained.

Mr Das pointed that e-learning helps to encourage children to study and for this in the year 2018-19 a sum of Rs 1500 crore has been allocated which will help in development of infrastructure in the schools.

The chief minister said the children from poor background come to study in the government schools therefore it was responsibility of all to ensure that they also get good quality education.

He pointed that education system in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Bokaro was good but for higher education students have to go outside.

Mr Das said the state government has formed a separate post of higher education secretary to improve the performance in the area of higher education.

The chief minister said to make sure that children do not have to go outside for studies, six private universities have been recognized in the state while other universities including Shakti Raksha University, professional university and women university have been formed by the state government.

He said the government has set a target to make 100 colleges so that girls from Jharkhand do not have to travel long for studies and also advocated the need to have discipline in the schools.