Home Nation

Need to have education system which promotes all round development of students: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Raghubar Das today said that providing quality education as per the changing times was a priority for the government.

Published: 14th August 2018 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (File | PTI)

By UNI

JAMSHEDPUR: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said that providing quality education as per the changing times was a priority for the state government.

Addressing the people after inaugurating the DBMS College of Education here, he said, the education is not confined to mere collection of degrees but also is a medium to teach the art of living.

Mr Das said in the 21st century which is dominated by modernity and globalislation there was a need to have such an education system which ensures all round development of the children and gives them edge to crack the competitions.

The Chief Minister said after coming to power he first undertook the review of the education department and ensured that in all the government school desk and benches were available while almost 90 per cent schools have been provided with power connections.

Mr Das said under the Grameen Jyoti Yojana by the end of 2018 power will be provided in all homes.

He said that there was lack of teachers in the state and after formation of domicile policy the teachers are being appointed in primary and middle schools.

The chief minister said even in government schools the teachers are being trained.

Mr Das pointed that e-learning helps to encourage children to study and for this in the year 2018-19 a sum of Rs 1500 crore has been allocated which will help in development of infrastructure in the schools.

The chief minister said the children from poor background come to study in the government schools therefore it was responsibility of all to ensure that they also get good quality education.

He pointed that education system in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Bokaro was good but for higher education students have to go outside.

Mr Das said the state government has formed a separate post of higher education secretary to improve the performance in the area of higher education.

The chief minister said to make sure that children do not have to go outside for studies, six private universities have been recognized in the state while other universities including Shakti Raksha University, professional university and women university have been formed by the state government.

He said the government has set a target to make 100 colleges so that girls from Jharkhand do not have to travel long for studies and also advocated the need to have discipline in the schools.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian education system education system Jharkhand Raghubar Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener