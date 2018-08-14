Home Nation

Shehla Rashid files complaint against don Ravi Poojary for threatening her

Shehla Rashid Shora today filed a case here against mafia don Ravi Poojary for allegedly threatening her -- on a day when JNU student leader Umar Khalid was attacked in Delhi.

Former JNU students' union vice president Shehla Rashid.(Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Student activist Shehla Rashid Shora today filed a case here against mafia don Ravi Poojary for allegedly threatening her -- on a day when JNU student leader Umar Khalid was attacked in Delhi.

"FIR number 45/2018 u/s (under section) 506 RPC filed by J&K Police against Ravi Poojary on my complaint," Shehla said on Twitter.

She said Poojari had warned her, Khalid and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani to shut up.

"Meanwhile, got this death threat from right-wing Hindutvawadi fundamentalist Ravi Poojary. He warns Umar Khalid, Jignesh Mevani and me to shut up! Threat by SMS #DigitalIndia," she said.

In a message to Shehla, the screenshot of which the student activist put up on Twitter - Poojary said, "Just shut your mouth or we will shut your mouth forever. Tell Umar Khalid and Jignesh Mewani also. Mafia don Ravi Poojary".

A gunshot rang out at Constitution Club in the high security area near Parliament in Delhi today when an unidentified man targeted Khalid, who escaped unhurt, witnesses said.

