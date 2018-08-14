Home Nation

Tripura government frames rule against mob violence

Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said here today that the Supreme Court in last month had issued a direction to all the state governments to make a rule for implementation of the scheme within a month.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

AGARTALA: Following the direction of the Supreme Court, Tripura government has decided to implement 'Tripura Lynching/ Violence / Mob Violence Compensation Scheme 2018 for the victim and suffering families of the state.

Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said here today that the Supreme Court in last month had issued a direction to all the state governments to make a rule for implementation of the scheme within a span of one month.

Accordingly, the scheme was introduced and implemented in Tripura as the council of ministers approved it.

He said, Rs 4 lakh will be given to the individual if death is occurred in any such violence while Rs 2 lakh for crippled person with 80 per cent injuries and above, Rs 1 lakh for 40 to 80 per cent of injury, Rs 95,000 for damaged 'Pacca' house or shop, Rs 50,000 for damaged 'Kaccha' house or shop, Rs 5,000 for partly damaged 'Pacca' house or shop, Rs 3,000 for partly damaged 'Kaccha' house or shop and Rs 4000 for fully damaged huts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mob Violence Mob Lynching Tripura Lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
California fire evacuees' dogs in shelters
50 years on, visitors still drawn to Beatles' Indian hideaway
Gallery
Sugarcane juice is the national drink of Pakistan. It is popularly known as “Roh” in the country. (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan Independence Day: Six things to know about the country
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend