Tripura government frames rule against mob violence

By UNI

AGARTALA: Following the direction of the Supreme Court, Tripura government has decided to implement 'Tripura Lynching/ Violence / Mob Violence Compensation Scheme 2018 for the victim and suffering families of the state.

Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said here today that the Supreme Court in last month had issued a direction to all the state governments to make a rule for implementation of the scheme within a span of one month.

Accordingly, the scheme was introduced and implemented in Tripura as the council of ministers approved it.

He said, Rs 4 lakh will be given to the individual if death is occurred in any such violence while Rs 2 lakh for crippled person with 80 per cent injuries and above, Rs 1 lakh for 40 to 80 per cent of injury, Rs 95,000 for damaged 'Pacca' house or shop, Rs 50,000 for damaged 'Kaccha' house or shop, Rs 5,000 for partly damaged 'Pacca' house or shop, Rs 3,000 for partly damaged 'Kaccha' house or shop and Rs 4000 for fully damaged huts.