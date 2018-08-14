Home Nation

Two girls from Aasra shelter home admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital

Patna District Magistrate said that the prima facie of the incident revealed that the women had 'fever and diarrhea', but were brought dead to the hospital.

Published: 14th August 2018 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Hospital

For representational purposes

By ANI

PATNA: Days after two girls were brought dead from Aasra shelter home to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), another two girls from the same safe haven have been admitted to the specified hospital.

Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Ranjan confirmed the news stating that two more girls have been admitted in PMCH.

Yesterday, the Bihar Police detained shelter home secretary and treasurer in connection with the death of two women at Patna's 'Aasra Home' and sent them to three-day police custody. The police had earlier also detained five others in connection with the same case.

The incident came to light on August 12, following the death of two women from a shelter home in Patna's Rajiv Nagar during treatment at PMCH, but neither the police nor the Social Welfare Department was informed of the same. Later, a medical board was also constituted to investigate the death of the two women at the state-run 'Aasra Home'.

Patna District Magistrate, Kumar Ravi had said that the prima facie of the incident revealed that the women had 'fever and diarrhea', but were brought dead to the hospital.

In the wake of the incident, pictures of Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Shyam Rajak and the owner of 'Aasra Home' surfaced on the internet, which raised speculations of Rajak's involvement in the case. However, the JD(U) leader clarified that the picture was clicked during an event he attended at the venue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Patna Medical Hospital PMCH Aasra shelter home Aasra Home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener