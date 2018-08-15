Home Nation

Australia nod to adoption of Indian children after 8 years

Australia has lifted a ban on its nationals to adopt children from India after eight years.

Published: 15th August 2018 04:09 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Australia has lifted a ban on its nationals to adopt children from India after eight years.
The ban was put in place in 2010 amid concerns that trafficked children were being put for adoptions by many shelter homes, including those aided by the government.  

“Australia has decided to recommence the adoption programme with India, as per the Hague Convention on Inter-Country Adoption,” the WCD Ministry said. “The adoptions from India had earlier been put on hold by the Government of Australia eight years ago, on the reported charges of trafficking of children for inter-country adoption by some of the recognized Indian placement agencies.”

The Central Adoption Resource Agency’s data show that the new adoption regulations have given boost to adoption by foreigners, who also show preference towards special and older children. 

