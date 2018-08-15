Be part of Vision 2025 to make Chattisgarh powerful: CM Raman Singh to people

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh today urged people to become part of 'Vision 2025' to make the state 'smart, powerful and prosperous' by 2025 when it celebrates the silver jubilee of its formation.

He said the works that were not carried out in 56 years after the Independence, his government has accomplished in merely 15 years of rule in the state.

Chhattisgarh was carved out from Madhya Pradesh in 2000, after which the Congress was in power for first three years.

Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

"I remember when I took oath as the chief minister for the first time on December 7, 2003, that time the people were suffering from hunger, fear, corruption, diseases, unemployment, oppression, exploitation and terror, despite 56 years of independence," Singh said on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day celebrations.

"I am happy that the works which were not done for 56 years till 2003 after the Independence, were done by us in just 15 years. Credit for that goes to people's blessings, hard work, good governance, sensitiveness and public welfare policies," he said.

"In 2003, had I mentioned the works, which have been done so far, as our vision, then it would have been considered as 'khayali pulav' (imaginary). But we have done all those things which would have been termed as mere imagination in 2003 (when he became the CM)," he said.

"Today, I want to make an appeal to you to become a contributor in Chhattisgarh's vision 2025," he added.

"Today, we make a resolution that when Chhattisgarh observes its silver jubilee of formation in 2025, its GSDP would be doubled.

"It would be among top five states in terms of per capita income. farmers income would be doubled. Each citizen would have a right to quality medical facilities, each house will have a tap as well as internet connection and it would have achieved cent per cent literacy rate," Singh said.

In 2025, the state will become "smart, green, powerful, prosperous and happy", he said adding that when the people of Chhattisgarh resolve to do something, no one can stop them.

Singh said the menace of Naxals will soon be wiped out from the state.

"With the Centre's support, Chhattisgarh is heading towards a decisive battle against Naxalism. We have made every possible effort to empower the security forces by increasing their number, quality and assault capabilities," he said.

"We have succeeded in exposing the anti-constitutional, anti-democracy, anti-development and anti people face of naxals and soon they will be flushed out from the state," he added.

The CM also briefed about the significant achievements made in the digital sector in the state.

"Bharat Net, Bastar Net and Sanchar Kranti Yojna have brought a gold period of connectivity in the state," he said.

Earlier, he unfurled the tricolour and received the guard of honour from the joint parade of the state police, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan police contingent, the Border Security Force (BSF), women squad of the state police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Scout and Guide students at the Parade Ground here.

However, in view of Governor Balramji Dass Tandon's death yesterday, awards distribution and a cultural ceremony was not held.