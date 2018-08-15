Brajesh Thakur shifted to high security ward inside Muzaffarpur jail

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal, was today shifted to a high security ward of a jail here, official sources said.

He has been lodged in the Muzaffarpur jail since his arrest two months ago.

Thakur, who suffers from a number of ailments, had been staying at the jail hospital and was shifted based on the report of a team of doctors which recently examined his health, the sources said.

They said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now likely to move the court with an application for seeking his custody for interrogation.

Meanwhile, the CBI grilled Raju, Thakur's most trusted chauffeur, for close to five hours after which he was let off.

Thakur headed the NGO Sankalp Seva Evam Vikas Samiti, which ran the shelter home where sexual abuse of a number of inmates has come to light.

The NGO has been blacklisted and its registration cancelled by the Bihar government.